Ottawa mayor Jim Watson tests positive for COVID-19

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation.

In a tweet Saturday, Watson said he is not experiencing symptoms.

Unfortunately, my follow up COVID-19 test came back positive and I will remain in isolation for the next eight days. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and don’t have any symptoms. Please follow all @OttawaHealth guidelines, limit your contacts, and get your vaccine as soon as you can.

This comes just days after a member of the mayor's staff tested positive for COVID-19, causing Watson to go into isolation as a precaution. He cancelled all meetings and events and said he would remain in his home while awaiting test results.

Watson was tested early this week, with a negative result on Monday.

With Watson's positive test, he says he will remain in isolation for another eight days.

COVID-19 cases have been rising dramatically in Ottawa in recent days. Ottawa Public Health reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 309 on Friday, and 199 on Thursday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau replied to Watson on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

"Sorry to hear the news, Jim - but glad to hear you’re feeling alright. Wishing you a speedy recovery," the prime minister said.

Montreal mayor tests positive

Montreal mayor Valérie Plante has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Plante was tested Friday after a staffer tested positive. She announced her own positive test result on social media Saturday afternoon.

"I will continue my activities remotely while I am in isolation," Plante said in French. "The Omicron variant is very contagious. Let us remain cautious and respect the rules of public health."

Malheureusement, j'ai reçu un résultat positif à un test de la COVID-19.



Je poursuivrai mes activités en virtuel pendant mon isolement.



La variant Omicron est très contagieux. Restons prudents et respectons les règles de santé publique. Nous traverserons ensemble cette vague.