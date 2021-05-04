Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson to receive COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will be rolling up his sleeve for a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The mayor said he has an appointment for a vaccine at the community clinic at the Nepean Sportsplex on Wednesday. He has previously signed up to receive a vaccine at his local pharmacy but said Tuesday he's taken his name off of that list.

Tomorrow, I’ll be getting my 1st dose of vaccine at the Nepean Sportsplex.



I’ve called my pharmacy and removed myself from the wait list for a shot there.



I would urge anyone who is eligible to please sign up for a vaccine. Check your eligibility here: https://t.co/dlXYqNPv2G

Vaccine eligibility at community clinics is open to any residents 55 or older. Watson is 59. The eligibility will drop to anyone 50 and older as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Watson has been a strong proponent of the vaccination effort, often sharing updates on his social media accounts. He also noted, when former prime ministers Joe Clark and Jean Chrétien received their vaccines at a community clinic, that there is "something very Canadian about our leaders lining up with everyone else to get their COVID-19 vaccine."

To date, more than 340,000 residents of Ottawa have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.