Ottawa's mayor and other top officials are holding a news conference on Tuesday afternoon following Ontario's declaration of a state of emergency and new stay-at-home order.

Premier Doug Ford announced the stay-at-home order Tuesday afternoon. The new order will require everyone to stay at home for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store, accessing medical services or exercising.

It will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, with violators subject to fines and possible jail time.

Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, will join Watson at the news conference. Board of health chair Keith Egli, emergency services head Anthony Di Monte and cultural and facility services manager Dan Chenier will also speak.

