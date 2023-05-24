Ottawa mayor throws support behind Ontario bill to fire misbehaving councillors

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he is supportive of a private member's bill in the Ontario Legislature that would give municipalities the authority to kick someone off city council for serious code of conduct violations.

"I support Bill 5. I think it's reasonable and appropriate," Sutcliffe told reporters following council on Wednesday.

Bill 5, which was moved by Orléans Liberal MPP Stephen Blais, would permit municipalities and local boards to direct the Integrity Commissioner to apply to the court to vacate a member’s seat if the Commissioner’s inquiry determines that the member has contravened the code of conduct by failing to comply with the workplace violence or harassment policies.

It was raised on the heels of scandals involving former Ottawa city councillor Rick Chiarelli, who was the subject of numerous complaints of inappropriate behaviour, including sexual harassment and bullying, toward staff members and people applying to work in his office. While Chiarelli continued to deny the allegations, the city's integrity commissioner repeatedly ruled against him, and council voted twice to suspend his pay in wake of the reports into his conduct.

Chiarelli refused to resign during the height of the scandals he was facing, but chose not to seek re-election in 2022.

City council approved a motion by Coun. Ariel Troster that directs Sutcliffe to write to Premier Doug Ford in support of the bill.

The Municipal Act does not permit a city councillor's seat to be vacated for violating a council's code of conduct for workplace violence or harassment policies. Blais's bill aims to change that. His first attempt at passing the bill died on the order paper when the 2022 provincial election was called.

SUPPORT FROM ACROSS ONTARIO

The bill will be debated Tuesday in the legislature as it moves to second reading. Blais says he is hopeful the government will support it.

"I think about 125 municipalities from across the province have moved motions to support this bill," Blais told CTV News Ottawa by phone. "It's also endorsed by the Big City Mayors' Caucus."

Blais says he's had several conversations with Clark about the legislation.

"He agreed with me that this is not a partisan issue, it's about doing the right thing," he said.

He stressed that there would be a standard of behaviour that would need to be reached before a councillor could lose his or her position.

"Not every bad behaviour would lead to losing your job," he said, "but there are certain behaviours that are unacceptable at work. Elected officials should be held to a higher standard, but right now, we're asking they be held to the same standard as someone in a school or a hospital or a bakery would be held to."

It will ultimately be up to the Progressive Conservatives to determine the fate of the bill. Blais says he is doing everything he can to encourage the government to support it.

Speaking to reporters at a housing announcement in Ottawa, Clark said he wouldn't speak specifically to a private member's bill, but suggested he was in favour of what the bill represents.

"We, as a government, have a zero tolerance on that type of behaviour at local councils," he said. "The concept of the bill is very important for the government. We want to make sure there is zero tolerance. At the same time, members have their own will to table bills and we'll take a look at the bill moving forward."