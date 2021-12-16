Ottawa mayor, top doctor to make announcement amid Omicron spread

Ottawa’s mayor and medical officer of health are expected to make an announcement this afternoon amid surging cases of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Mayor Jim Watson and Dr. Vera Etches will address reporters at 2 p.m. as Ontario is set to reintroduce capacity limits for some indoor venues and expand booster shot eligibility to all adults.

Dr. Etches said in a memo Wednesday that Ottawa Public Health is adjusting its vaccination strategy to “rapidly increase capacity” at clinics across the city to offer doses to as many people as possible.

All Ontario residents 18 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot starting Monday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is its highest since May. Although hospitalizations remain low, experts warn the rapidly spreading variant could quickly lead to a rise in serious cases and put renewed strain on the health care system.

Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday that capacity for indoor facilities that can hold more than 1,000 people will be capped at 50 per cent starting Saturday.

“Locking ourselves down out of this isn’t the solution,” Ford said on Wednesday.

However, many medical experts have called for further restrictions to reduce the spread of the new variant.

You can watch the announcement by Dr. Etches and Mayor Watson live here at 2 p.m. today.