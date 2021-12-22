Ottawa mayor, top doctor to make announcement on COVID-19 as testing demand surges
Ottawa’s mayor and medical officer of health will make an announcement on COVID-19 this afternoon as the city’s testing facilities continue to be overrun with demand.
The update from Jim Watson and Dr. Vera Etches comes as the city sets a new case record amid the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
Assessment centres have paused walk-in testing entirely, the city’s testing task force said Tuesday. People with appointments can still get a PCR test, but those appointments are proving difficult to find.
Rapid testing appointments at pharmacies, for asymptomatic people, are also heavily booked.
Ottawa Public Health has issued guidance to self-isolate if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and can’t get a PCR test, regardless of your vaccination status.
Ottawa recorded a record 387 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There are more than 2,400 active cases in the city.
There are six people in hospital with the virus, but public health officials expect that number to rise as more people are infected.
You can watch the announcement by Mayor Watson and Dr. Vera Etches live here at 3 p.m.
