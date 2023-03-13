Ottawa mother charged with second-degree murder in infant's death
CTV News Ottawa Senior Digital Lead
Michael Woods
An Ottawa mother is facing new charges, including second-degree murder, in relation to the death of a seven-week-old baby boy a year and a half ago.
The boy died on Oct. 26, 2021 at a home in the Britannia area in the city's west end.
Police have now charged Boravy Buth, 35, with second-degree murder and criminal negligence causing death.
Buth and another man, Patrick O'Connor, were both charged earlier this month with failing to provide the necessaries of life. Those charges remain unchanged.
The identities of the accused were previously shielded by a publication ban, but police say that ban has been lifted with the new charges.
