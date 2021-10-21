Ottawa mother wins $1 million in Lotto 6/49 draw

An Ottawa mother of two is Ottawa's newest millionaire.

Winnie Unger, 53, won the Guaranteed $1 million prize in the Sept. 1 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Unger told OLG she was quite calm upon discovering her win.

"I was surprised but calm when I noticed I won, but that’s the way I am. I asked the cashier to double-check it for me," said Unger while picking up the prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Unger has no immediate plans for her winnings.

"I feel very blessed and thankful," said Unger.

Unger is the second Ottawa resident to pick up a $1 million prize through the Lotto 6/49 draw this fall.

Rickey MacDonald won the Guaranteed $1 million prize in the Aug. 25 Lotto 6/49 draw.