Ottawa will move into the Red-Control level on Friday, the province announced Thursday morning.

"Through discussions with the local medical officer of health and local authorities on the current situation in Ottawa, it was decided further action was needed to help ensure the continued health and safety of people in the region," Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

"Given worsening trends it remains critical for everyone to continue to follow public health measures and stay home as much as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities."

From March 10 to 15, 2021, the city’s case rate increased by 24.8 per cent, to 46.8 cases per 100,000 people, the province said in a news release, also citing worsening COVID-19 wastewater signal data.

Moving to the red zone includes limiting social gatherings to five people indoors and 25 people outdoors, restaurants can only seat 10 people inside, there will be tighter capacity at gyms and no team sports are allowed. Movie theatres will also close.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.