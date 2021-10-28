Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates
Seven Ottawa neighbourhoods have surpassed the Ottawa Public Health target of 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, 86 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older have received two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated. Ninety per cent of residents have received at least one dose.
According to the Ottawa Neighbourhood Study, the following neighbourhoods have at least 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated:
- Vars – 103.7 per cent
- Cumberland – 96 per cent
- Richmond – 92.8 per cent
- Edwards – Carlsbad Springs – 92.1 per cent
- Stittsville – 91.7 per cent
- Riverside South – Leitrim – 90.6 per cent
- Cityview-Crestview-Meadowlands – 90.2 per cent
An eighth neighbourhood – Stonebridge – Half Moon Bay – Heart's Desire – is at 89.9 per cent of residents 12 and older fully vaccinated.
The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study, which looks at vaccination rates up until Monday, shows only 157 eligible residents in Cumberland and 250 people in Edwards-Carlsbad Springs are not fully vaccinated. A total of 602 people in Richmond have not received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Eighty-four Ottawa neighbourhoods have a vaccination rate below the city of Ottawa's current level of 86 per cent of residents 12 and older with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ledbury-Heron Gate-Ridgemont has the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Ottawa at 67.6 per cent, followed by Hawthrone Meadows – Sheffield Glen at 68.3 per cent, and the ByWard Market at 70.5 per cent.
OTTAWA COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS
- Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 830,811
- Ottawa residents with two doses: 795,478
- Percent of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent
- Percent of population 12 and older with two doses: 86 per cent
(Ottawa Public Health data as of Oct. 27)
Ten neighbourhoods with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates (two doses)
- Stonebridge – Half Moon Bay – Heart's Desire – 89.9 per cent
- Manotick – 89.3 per cent
- South Keys – Greenboro West –89.1 per cent
Ten neighbourhoods with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates (two doses)
- Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont – 67.6 per cent
- Hawthrone Meadows – Sheffield Glen – 68.3 per cent
- ByWard Market – 70.5 per cent
- Bayshore – Belltown - 70.9 per cent
- Vanier North - 72 per cent
- Hunt Club – Ottawa Airport – 71.2 per cent
- Overbrook - McArthur – 72.8 per cent
- Navan – Sarsfield – 72.9 per cent
- Hunt Club Park – 72.9 per cent
- Parkwood Hills – Stewart Farm – 73.4 per cent
(Neighbourhood vaccination rates as of Oct. 25, 2021)