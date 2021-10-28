Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates

Seven Ottawa neighbourhoods have surpassed the Ottawa Public Health target of 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 86 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older have received two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated. Ninety per cent of residents have received at least one dose.

According to the Ottawa Neighbourhood Study, the following neighbourhoods have at least 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated:

Vars – 103.7 per cent

Cumberland – 96 per cent

Richmond – 92.8 per cent

Edwards – Carlsbad Springs – 92.1 per cent

Stittsville – 91.7 per cent

Riverside South – Leitrim – 90.6 per cent

Cityview-Crestview-Meadowlands – 90.2 per cent

An eighth neighbourhood – Stonebridge – Half Moon Bay – Heart's Desire – is at 89.9 per cent of residents 12 and older fully vaccinated.

The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study, which looks at vaccination rates up until Monday, shows only 157 eligible residents in Cumberland and 250 people in Edwards-Carlsbad Springs are not fully vaccinated. A total of 602 people in Richmond have not received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Eighty-four Ottawa neighbourhoods have a vaccination rate below the city of Ottawa's current level of 86 per cent of residents 12 and older with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ledbury-Heron Gate-Ridgemont has the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Ottawa at 67.6 per cent, followed by Hawthrone Meadows – Sheffield Glen at 68.3 per cent, and the ByWard Market at 70.5 per cent.

OTTAWA COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 830,811

Ottawa residents with two doses: 795,478

Percent of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Percent of population 12 and older with two doses: 86 per cent

(Ottawa Public Health data as of Oct. 27)

Ten neighbourhoods with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates (two doses)

Vars – 103.7 per cent

Cumberland – 96 per cent

Richmond – 92.8 per cent

Edwards – Carlsbad Springs – 92.1 per cent

Stittsville – 91.7 per cent

Riverside South – Leitrim – 90.6 per cent

Cityview-Crestview-Meadowlands – 90.2 per cent

Stonebridge – Half Moon Bay – Heart's Desire – 89.9 per cent

Manotick – 89.3 per cent

South Keys – Greenboro West –89.1 per cent

Ten neighbourhoods with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates (two doses)

Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont – 67.6 per cent

Hawthrone Meadows – Sheffield Glen – 68.3 per cent

ByWard Market – 70.5 per cent

Bayshore – Belltown - 70.9 per cent

Vanier North - 72 per cent

Hunt Club – Ottawa Airport – 71.2 per cent

Overbrook - McArthur – 72.8 per cent

Navan – Sarsfield – 72.9 per cent

Hunt Club Park – 72.9 per cent

Parkwood Hills – Stewart Farm – 73.4 per cent

(Neighbourhood vaccination rates as of Oct. 25, 2021)