Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates

At least 90 per cent of residents aged 12 and older in 13 Ottawa neighbourhoods have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine heading into the new year.

According to the Ottawa Neighbourhood Study, which looks at vaccination rates up until Dec. 20, 106.8 per cent of residents 12 and older in Vars have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The population estimates are from December 2020, which is likely what accounts for Vars exceeding 100 per cent.

Cumberland has the second-highest vaccination rate in Ottawa, with 98.2 per cent of residents aged 12 and older fully vaccinated. Edwards - Carlsbad Springs is at 95 per cent of residents 12 and older with two doses.

In Cumberland, only 25 residents aged 12 and older have not received one dose of the COVD-19 vaccine, while 59 residents in Edwards-Carlsbad Springs have not received one dose.

The neighbourhood of Hawthorne Meadows - Sheffield Glen has the lowest vaccination rate in Ottawa, with 72.6 per cent of residents 12 and older fully vaccinated. Ledbury - Heron Gate - Ridgemont has 73.3 per cent of residents with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 74 per cent of residents aged 12 and older in the Hunt Club – Ottawa Airport neighbourhood have received two doses.

As of Friday, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 90 per cent were fully vaccinated.

The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study does not list how many residents in each neighbourhood have received a third dose.

13 neighbourhoods with COVID-19 vaccination rates above 90 per cent for residents aged 12 and older (two doses)

Vars – 106.8 per cent

Cumberland – 98.2 per cent (99.4 per cent with one dose)

Edwards – Carlsbad Springs – 95 per cent (98.1 per cent with one dose)

Richmond – 94.9 per cent (97.4 per cent with one dose)

Stittsville – 93.7 per cent (96.1 per cent with one dose)

Cityview-Crestview-Meadowlands – 93.6 per cent (96.8 per cent with one dose)

Riverside South – Leitrim – 93.2 per cent (95.6 per cent with one dose)

Stonebridge – Half Moon Bay – Heart's Desire – 92.5 per cent (95 per cent with one dose)

Manotick – 91.5 per cent (93.8 per cent with one dose)

South Keys – Greenboro West – 91.5 per cent (94.4 per cent with one dose)

Findlay Creek – 91.3 per cent (94.7 per cent with one dose)

Chapel Hill South – 90.2 per cent (92.7 per cent with one dose)

Portobello South – 90.1 per cent (92.6 per cent with one dose)

(Neighbourhood vaccination rates as of Dec. 20, 2021)

Ten neighbourhoods with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates for residents aged 12 and older (two doses)

Hawthorne Meadows – Sheffield Glen – 72.6 per cent (75.8 per cent with one dose)

Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont – 73.3 per cent (77.7 per cent with one dose)

Hunt Club – Ottawa Airport – 74.2 per cent (76.8 per cent with one dose)

ByWard Market – 74.3 per cent (79.1 per cent with one dose)

Bayshore – Belltown - 74.7 per cent (77.9 per cent with one dose)

Marlborough – 75 per cent (76 per cent with one dose)

North Gower – Kars – 75.4 per cent (76.3 per cent with one dose)

Vanier North - 75.7 per cent (78.7 per cent with one dose)

Navan – Sarsfield – 75.8 per cent (77.6 per cent with one dose)

Hunt Club Park – 77 per cent (79.8 per cent with one dose)

(Neighbourhood vaccination rates as of Dec. 20, 2021)