Ottawa New Democrat MPP apologizes for 2021 comments that 'perpetrated an antisemitic stereotype'

Ottawa Centre New Democrat MPP Joel Harden has issued an apology for comments he made last year during a discussion about Israel and Palestine.

He made the comments in August 2021 during an interview with the Ottawa Forum on Israel Palestine.

“I have asked many questions of Jewish neighbours here about how much longer we should put up with this,” he said. “If I were to name the single greatest threat, the single greatest origin of violence in the Middle East, it is unquestionably the state of Israel and the way in which they feel absolutely no shame in defying international law.”

His comments resurfaced on social media this weekend, sparking backlash from Jewish groups and citizens.

In a series of tweets, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said Harden’s comments spread “what can only be called antisemitism and misinformation about Israel.”

“In a time when anti-Jewish hate is on the rise, it’s deeply disappointing that an elected official representing Jewish Ontarians would share such rhetoric so casually,” the CIJA said.

This evening we became aware of a series of videos of Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden spreading what can only be called antisemitism and misinformation about Israel. (1/3)

On Saturday, Harden defended his comments, saying on Twitter that he never blamed his Jewish neighbours for Israel’s actions and opposed both antisemitism and anti-Palestinian racism.

In a statement released Sunday, however, Harden said he apologized “unreservedly” to the Jewish community.

“I spoke in a way that perpetrated an antisemitic stereotype towards Jewish neighbours. I regret my choice of words and sincerely apologize to the Jewish community,” he wrote. “You have my commitment that it won't happen again and I will continue to work with Jewish leaders who can help me understand antisemitism.”

Interim Ontario NDP leader Peter Tabuns called Harden’s comments “completely unacceptable” in his own statement on Sunday.

“Mr. Harden’s comments were completely unacceptable and hurtful to the Jewish community. I welcome his commitment to further education about antisemitism and look forward to hearing from him about it. Antisemitism has no place in our party,” Tabuns wrote.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center said in a news release Monday that President and CEO Michael Levitt spoke with Tabuns and offered education on antisemitism to Harden and the party.

“Not for the first time, MPP Joel Harden's inflammatory words and actions have caused real harm to Jews in his riding and across the country,” Levitt said in a statement. “The fact that he confronted 'Jewish neighbours' and challenged them on Israel's actions in the Middle East is textbook antisemitism. Education is foundational to FSWC’s approach to combatting antisemitism, and we truly hope this incident serves as an opportunity to engage in a meaningful educational process with both Harden and the Ontario NDP."

Meanwhile, B'nai Brith Canada is asking the NDP to remove Harden from its caucus.

“Mr. Harden’s implication that Jewish-Canadians are responsible for the actions of the State of Israel is deeply disturbing,” said B'nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn in a news release. “He implies dual loyalty, one of the oldest and most vile antisemitic tropes. Our organization is adamant that the NDP caucus must act firmly and swiftly to eject Mr. Harden for his history of antisemitism and apologism for terror groups, and the Ontario Legislature must publicly condemn and repudiate his dangerous comments. The Ontario NDP can no longer afford to have him in its ranks.”