Ottawa not ready to share housing strategy with B.C., premier says
Premier David Eby says "it's pretty clear" the federal government is not yet ready to share its renewed housing strategy or how it will work with British Columbia's plans to tackle the provincial housing crisis.
-
New plan looks to build on success of The Bentway to rejuvenate more urban space under the GardinerA new plan to guide and expand the rejuvenation of spaces under the Gardiner Expressway in the coming decades is being touted as '6.5 kilometres of opportunity.'
-
'They're warehousing our elders': Residents of Regina long term care home set to be moved ahead of closureThe residents of Regina Lutheran Home (RLH) have been left with an uncertain future – as the province announced those living in the long term care facility will be moved next spring.
-
HRM investigating whether different pit bulls were involved in fatal attacksAnimal Control investigators in Halifax confirm they're examining the possibility two different pit bulls with the same owner were responsible for the deaths of two smaller dogs in Bedford, N.S., on the weekend.
-
Roadwork and infrastructure projects bring detours and closures to Barrie streetsNavigating the City of Barrie over the past few months has been an ordeal as residents grapple with a multitude of ongoing roadwork and infrastructure projects that have transformed the streets into a labyrinth of detours and closures.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter to evict dozens with 'complex needs'Saskatoon Tribal Council will bar around 30 people with "complex needs" from its Emergency Wellness Centre as of Oct. 1.
-
Driver charged 7 weeks after fatal crash: policePolice have arrested a man in connection to a fatal crash last month.
-
Barrie & District Christmas Cheer tees off holiday campaign with annual golf tournamentWhile Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, the Barrie & District Christmas Cheer held their annual golf tournament to begin building the foundation for their holiday campaign.
-
MPI and union at impasse, road test backlog continues to growAs the Manitoba Public Insurance strike enters its fifth week, the Crown Corporation says it has made one final offer – an offer the union says is a step backward – leaving the two parties at an impasse and Manitobans with a growing backlog of road tests.
-
New app aims to help Waterloo Region residents find free menstrual productsA new app developed in Waterloo is helping people across Waterloo Region find free menstrual products.