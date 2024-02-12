Ottawa off to mild Monday, here's when cold temperatures will return
Another mild day is in the forecast for Ottawa, as temperatures continue to be above average for the middle of February.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 1 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early Monday morning. This afternoon will see a mix of sun and clouds.
A low of - 6 C with clear skies are forecasted tonight.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high of -2 C. Temperatures will start to drop Tuesday night to reach a low of -14 C -- 30 per cent chance of flurries is also in the forecast.
Temperatures will continue to drop on Wednesday to go back to the normal temperatures for this time of year --- a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.
The cold temperatures are expected to continue heading into the Family Day long weekend, with lows of -15 C on Friday and -12 C on Saturday, but no significant snowfall is expected.
