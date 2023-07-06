Ottawa officer cleared by SIU in incident with sword-wielding man
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an Ottawa Police officer of any wrongdoing after he fired his rifle at man armed with a Samurai sword in March 2023.
The SIU says the 44-year-old was shot at after he did not obey commands to drop the weapon during a confrontation with officers at a residence on Walkley Road on March 8. None of the three rounds struck the man. The man was tasered, dropped the sword and was arrested.
In a news release Thursday, the SIU said director Joseph Martino "found no reasonable grounds to believe an Ottawa Police Service officer committed a criminal offence."
The SIU investigates whenever there is a death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person involving police.
