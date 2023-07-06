iHeartRadio

Ottawa officer cleared by SIU in incident with sword-wielding man


The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo)

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an Ottawa Police officer of any wrongdoing after he fired his rifle at man armed with a Samurai sword in March 2023.

The SIU says the 44-year-old was shot at after he did not obey commands to drop the weapon during a confrontation with officers at a residence on Walkley Road on March 8. None of the three rounds struck the man. The man was tasered, dropped the sword and was arrested.

In a news release Thursday, the SIU said director Joseph Martino "found no reasonable grounds to believe an Ottawa Police Service officer committed a criminal offence."

The SIU investigates whenever there is a death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person involving police.

