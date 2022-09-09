Ottawa on the downslope of COVID-19 wave: OPH

COVID-19 monitoring indicators in Ottawa show we are on the downslope of the latest wave of the virus, according to Ottawa Public Health.

However, OPH is warning people to continue using layers of protection - such as masks and staying home when you're sick - as the weather gets colder.

The new outlook comes as COVID-19 wastewater levels appear to be creeping up this week following a downward trend prior to students returning to school.

Ottawa Public Health has reported five new COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday.

The number of residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 is up fo 23 from 20. One person is in the ICU.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 64 patients (up from 61 patients Sept. 6)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 12 patients (up from 11 patients Sept. 6)

Montfort Hospital: 18 patients (up from 15 patients Sept. 6)

CHEO: Four patients (down from 5 Sept. 6)

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa in March 2020, OPH has reported 81,213 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 883 fatal cases. The number of known active cases and active COVID-19 outbreaks is on the decline.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 11 per cent

Known active cases: 496 (-24)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept. 1-7): 31.1 (down from 32)

Updated Sept. 6

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 921,450

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 889,580

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 594,897

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 65 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 21 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Wednesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 79 in hospital, 2 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, Aug. 19):

5 in group homes

3 in hospitals

10 in long-term care homes

4 in retirement homes

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.