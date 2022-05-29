Ottawa opening four 'Community Support Centres' on Monday for storm assistance

The city of Ottawa is transitioning four Emergency Reception Centres into Community Support Centres to assist residents as the cleanup continues following the May 21 storm.

The city initially opened 20 Emergency Reception Centres across the city following the storm for residents to charge devices, have a shower, get food and meet with the Canadian Red Cross.

Starting on Monday, four Community Support Centres will be open, offering a "one-stop" shop for community support information and charging stations, showers and washrooms.

Staff from Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services, Ottawa Public Health, Community and Social Services, Building Code Services, Canadian Red Cross and the Insurance Bureau of Canada will be at each facility to meet with residents.

The four Community Support Centres will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The locations are:

The city says the centres will have information related to general insurance, housing and financial services, building and demolition permit requirements and processes, public health, psychosocial support, and more.

Each location will provide access to charging stations for electronic devices, showers and washrooms.

CITY SERVICES AT OTHER FACILITIES

The city says many recreational facilities and community centres will be open for normal programming. Residents can visit them to charge devices and use washrooms and showers.

For more information, visit the Recreation Facilities webpage for open locations and hours.