Ottawa opens five new vaccination clinics and schools out for summer: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

Ottawa opens five new COVID-19 vaccination clinics, festivals and major events in Quebec can open with some spectators and schools out for summer!

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

OTTAWA OPENS NEW COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The city of Ottawa will open five new vaccination clinics on Monday, as more Moderna vaccines arrive in the capital and thousands of residents become eligible for an accelerated second shot.

A total of 27,000 doses of Moderna vaccines arrived in Ottawa on Friday, along with a strategic allotment of 33,500 Moderna doses from the Ontario government.

On Monday, the following additional community clinics will open:

Canadian Tire Centre – 1000 Palladium Drive

University of Ottawa – Minto Sports Complex

Horticulture Building – Lansdowne Park

Canterbury Recreation Complex – 2185 Arch Street

Nepean Sportsplex Curling Rink – 1701 Woodroffe Avenue

The city says the 11 community vaccination clinics will have the ability to vaccinate 100,000 people a week.

Beginning Monday at 8 a.m., Ottawa residents 18 and older who received their first shot of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or before May 9 will be eligible to book a second appointment at a community clinic.

The city estimates 155,000 people who received their first dose between April 19 and May 9 will be eligible to book an accelerated second dose this week.

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS EASE IN QUEBEC

While Ottawa residents wait to enter Step 2 in Ontario's reopening plan, Quebec will take the next step in easing restrictions by allowing outdoor public activities and events this week.

The Quebec government says the following restrictions will take effect on June 25.

Day and sleepover vacation camps opening (Starting June 21)

Outdoor public activities and events allowed according to specific rules

Easing of requirements on wearing masks and distancing oneself from private home gatherings for people vaccinated with two doses

Resumption of festivals and major outdoor events during which spectators are standing or sitting without pre-assigned seating, with a maximum of 3,500 people authorized on each site, subject to certain measures.

Drive-ins located in a region where the alert level is green or yellow will also be able to accommodate 3,500 people

Gatineau and the Outaouais is currently in the "Level 2 – Early Warning" yellow zone.

LAST DAY OF SCHOOL

An unusual school year for tens of thousands of students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario comes to an end this week.

The school year has included a mix of in-person and online learning for elementary and secondary school students, a quadmester format for secondary school students where students take two classes per quadmester, and a delayed March Break. Students have been engaging in online learning since the end of spring break in April due to the threat of COVID-19.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board will wrap up the school year on Monday, while the Ottawa Carleton District School Board will end classes on Wednesday. The final day of classes was moved up at both boards to give students a chance to return supplies to the school and say goodbye to their teachers.

COUNCIL DETERMINES FATE OF JAN HARDER

Council will vote Wednesday on whether to remove longtime Coun. Jan Harder as chair of the planning committee after the Integrity Commissioner ruled she violated the council code of conduct.

Integrity Commissioner Robert Marleau issued a report late Friday, saying Harder's relationship with a planning consultant and his daughter "tainted" the city's planning and development process.

The Integrity Commissioner's report said a member of the public filed a formal complaint in April 2020 alleging that Harder violated the Code of Conduct for Members of Council, alleging a "triangular' relationship between Harder, President of the Stirling Group Jack Stirling, and Stirling daughter's, who served as a councillor's assistant in Harder's office.

Harder told the investigation she had known Stirling for 23 years, and considered him a friend and mentor with respect to planning matters.

Council must approve the recommendations in the Integrity Commissioner's report.

TOURISM ATTRACTIONS REOPEN

Tourist attractions in the national capital region reopen this week, and in one case open for the first time, as the COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

The Ottawa-Gatineau Interzip Zipline opens to the general public on June 24.

The zipline is located at the Zibi site, and links Ottawa and Gatineau over the Ottawa River. Participants will zip 40 km/h over the Ottawa River, starting 120 feet above water level.

On Wednesday, the Casino du Lac Leamy reopens in Gatineau.

Capacity will be capped at 1,000 people in the casino, and the facility will close every day at 12 a.m.

EVENTS IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Monday

The federal government makes an infrastructure announcement along the Ottawa River overlooking the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Ottawa Board of Health meeting – 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Ottawa Carleton District School Board meeting – 7 p.m.

Ottawa Catholic School Board meeting – 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Ottawa City Council meeting – 10 a.m.

Gatineau's Casino du Lac Leamy reopens

Algonquin College hosts virtual convocation. Dr. Vera Etches receives an honorary degree

Thursday

Ottawa's wading pools reopen

Ottawa Planning Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

The Ottawa-Gatineau Interzip Zipline opens to the public

Ottawa BlackJacks host Niagara at TD Place (no fans permitted)