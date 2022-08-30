Ottawa Pakistani community collecting supplies for flood-ravaged homeland
Unprecedented monsoon rains have ravaged Pakistan, leaving large swaths of the south-Asian nation underwater. More than 1,000 people are dead, millions more have been displaced and aid is urgently needed in a country that is submerged in a catastrophe.
Homes are destroyed and whole villages have been wiped out, leaving millions with nothing more than a handful of belongings.
Pakistan is appealing for help. Canada has pledged $5M in humanitarian assistance as the United Nations seek $160M in emergency aid for food, water and sanitation.
“Pakistan is awash in suffering,” says UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. “The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids the relentless impact of epical levels of rain and flooding.”
Sadaf Ebrahim, president of Canada-Pakistan Association for the National Capital Region has been following the devastation and is turning to the community for help.
“It’s such a sad situation with so many lives lost,” says Ebrahim. “We are collecting clothes, toys and all kinds of items to send in a 40-foot container to Pakistan and if anybody wants to donate money they can also do that so we can buy new blankets.”
Some of the new and lightly-used clothing and linen items The Canada-Pakistan Assocition hope to receive are:
- women’s shalwar kameez (traditional combination dress)
- men’s shalwar kameez
- men’s pants
- baby and children’s clothes
- sweaters and jackets
- pillow cases and bed sheets
Ebrahim says volunteers will be collecting donations throughout the month of September, on weekends from 1 to 3 p.m., at various locations across the city. Details and volunteer contacts are available on the association’s Facebook page.