Ottawa Pakistani community collecting supplies for flood-ravaged homeland

Unprecedented monsoon rains have ravaged Pakistan, leaving large swaths of the south-Asian nation underwater. More than 1,000 people are dead, millions more have been displaced and aid is urgently needed in a country that is submerged in a catastrophe.

Homes are destroyed and whole villages have been wiped out, leaving millions with nothing more than a handful of belongings.

Pakistan is appealing for help. Canada has pledged $5M in humanitarian assistance as the United Nations seek $160M in emergency aid for food, water and sanitation.

“Pakistan is awash in suffering,” says UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. “The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids the relentless impact of epical levels of rain and flooding.”

Sadaf Ebrahim, president of Canada-Pakistan Association for the National Capital Region has been following the devastation and is turning to the community for help.

“It’s such a sad situation with so many lives lost,” says Ebrahim. “We are collecting clothes, toys and all kinds of items to send in a 40-foot container to Pakistan and if anybody wants to donate money they can also do that so we can buy new blankets.”

Some of the new and lightly-used clothing and linen items The Canada-Pakistan Assocition hope to receive are:

women’s shalwar kameez (traditional combination dress)

men’s shalwar kameez

men’s pants

baby and children’s clothes

sweaters and jackets

pillow cases and bed sheets

Ebrahim says volunteers will be collecting donations throughout the month of September, on weekends from 1 to 3 p.m., at various locations across the city. Details and volunteer contacts are available on the association’s Facebook page.