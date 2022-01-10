Ottawa paramedics help deliver baby girl at roadside

An Ottawa paramedic team helped a local mom deliver her new baby girl Monday morning after it became obvious she wasn't going to make it to the hospital on time.

The mother, a woman in her 30s, was experiencing contractions at around 5:30 a.m. She and her partner later began the 30-minute drive to the hospital. The baby, however, wasn't going to wait and while the couple was just two minutes from their destination, they had to pull over to the side of the road.

They called 911, and Gaelen, an ambulance communications officer, gave instructions until paramedics Paul and Chris arrived on scene.

The mother was ushered into the warm ambulance. She gave birth to a healthy baby girl at around 7:15 a.m. Both were given all necessary post-natal care before being taken to the hospital, where they are doing fine.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service awards stork pins to paramedics who help deliver babies. In this case, Gaelen, Paul and Chris all received pins.