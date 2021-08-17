Ottawa parents watching developments on vaccinations in schools closely as September approaches

In anticipation of a fourth wave of COVID-19 this fall, the Ontario government announced a new vaccine policy that they say is a ‘nudge’ to get more education workers vaccinated. For parents, whose children are hoping for a return to class, it’s a step in the right direction.

Senior kindergarten is on the horizon for five-year old Pascal. His brother, three-year-old Rowan, is not quite ready to head to class, but their grandmother, registered early childhood educator Jean Adamski is.

“It’ll be awesome. I’m looking forward to being back at school. I haven’t seen the kids for a long time,” says Adamski. “We’ll be wearing our masks and that will help reduce [COVID-19 transmission]. We’ll be washing our hands and there’s lots of safety protocols in place.”

To help further protect the 2021-2022 school year, the province of Ontario announced further measures on Tuesday for those in the education sector who are not yet vaccinated.

All staff with public and private schools, as well as licensed childcare centres, who choose to remain unvaccinated need to provide a medical exemption or will be required to take a course on immunization against COVID-19 and routinely take a rapid antigen test.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, says this is in response to evolving data around the transmissibility of the Delta variant.

“We are preparing aggressively for the fall,” says Dr. Moore. “I am sorry to say it is going to be a difficult fall and winter.”

Adamski says it’s a positive move in the right direction in order to protect family, friends, students and staff in the classroom.

“I am double vaccinated it makes me feel much more comfortable being out in the community,” she says, adding that as far as she knows, all staff members at the school where she works are double-dosed and that she will continue to wear a mask in class and around students.

Parent Indiana Lopez agrees with the new provincial policy. Her daughter Jana will be heading into Grade 2 this coming school year.

“We need to know that it’s a safe environment for them, so if they choose not to be vaccinated then it’s just fair to be tested,” says Lopez. “It just stops the spread and kids being sick and sent home, schools closing, the same thing all over again.”

In response to the announcement the Ottawa Carleton District School Board says, "We will be reviewing this information, collaborating with Ottawa Public Health and the Ministry of Education in order to provide an update to the Board of Trustees regarding possible policy revisions. We will provide a community update in the weeks ahead."