Ottawa patios to visit this summer

Patio dining is back on and local restaurateurs are working to ensure you have a safe and pleasant experience.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca put the question to readers about their favourite outdoor dining spots in the capital. Here are just some of the favourite places you might want to try this summer, in no particular order.

1293 Wellington St. W.

Described as a neighbourhood French bistro with a Newfoundland accent, this bistro in the heart of Wellington Village offers meals made with locally sourced ingredients and signature cocktails. Reservations are highly recommended.

1223 Alexandra Bridge & 1 John St.

A favourite in downtown Ottawa, Tavern on the Hill is a seasonal outdoor canteen and patio that is located at the north end of Major's Hill Park, overlooking some of Ottawa's favourite landmarks. Their sister site, Tavern on the Falls overlooks Rideau Falls, for another stunning backdrop to enjoy gourmet meals.

1001 Queen Elizabeth Dr.

Overlooking Dow's Lake, this patio is Ottawa's home for authentic California-style Mexican food. Tacos, fajitas, nachos, and margaritas on the edge of the lake.

1070 Bank St.

Quinn's Ale House on Bank Street is truly a pub with character. Located in Old Ottawa South, you might not believe a major street like Bank is nearby while you enjoy signature beer and pub favourites like wings, rings, and burgers.

434 Preston St.

Located in the heart of Little Italy, Pub Italia is a lively, church-themed pub serving familiar grub and brews among religious decor and stained glass. Check out their beer bible while enjoying the culture of Little Italy on Preston Street.

361 Elgin St.

A British pub along Ottawa's historic Elgin Street, "The Pump" has been serving customers since 1984. Enjoy hearty food and a selection of wine, beer and spirits at this street level patio.

900 Watters Rd.

In Orléans, you'll find the sports pub Jonny Canucks, which promises beer, burgers, and all the exciting games. This east end restaurant is excited to be back to doing what it does best. Also check out their location in Findlay Creek.

4240 Innes Rd.

OCCO kitchen in Orléans offers a gourmet artisanal approach to everyday street food favorites. The menu includes dishes made from locally-sourced ingredients. In addition to their location on Innes Road, you can also find them downtown at 160 Bay St.

