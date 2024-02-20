1 person stabbed on Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa

The Ottawa Police Service says one person suffered non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing on Rideau Street Monday night.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the city’s police said officers received a call at around 10:40 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 1-100 block of Rideau Street, between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the injured person. Police did not provide further information about the incident.