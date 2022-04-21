Ottawa personal support worker charged with assaulting long-term care resident

A personal support worker has been charged with assaulting an 87-year-old resident at an Ottawa long-term care home.

The woman’s family installed a camera in her room at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home after seeing unexplained bruising. After reviewing the footage, they called police on March 28.

Ottawa police have charged Natalie Mooney, 25, with assault. She appeared in court on Wednesday.

City officials said in a memo last week that the incident was reported to police and Ontario’s ministry of long-term care.

“The employee involved in the alleged abuse was removed from the workplace while the management team in the home conducted an investigation of the incident,” community and social services manager Donna Gray said in a memo.

The employee involved in the alleged incident is no longer employed by the city.

“The homes have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of resident abuse. We are committed to ensuring that there is a thorough review undertaken into allegations of resident abuse,” Gray said.