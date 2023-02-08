Ottawa physiotherapist, 35, identified as victim of suspicious death

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in the city's east end.

Kyle Andrades was found inside a commercial unit on Tenth Line Road south of Brian Cobourn Boulevard on Tuesday around 10 p.m., police said in a news release.

His death is considered suspicious.

Friends confirmed to CTV News that Andrades was a physiotherapist. Andrades had a Master's degree in physiotherapy from uOttawa, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated in 2011.

A shrine at one of Andrades's regular hang-out spots, Connor's Irish Pub in Orleans, was set up Wednesday afternoon. Friends described him as a fun-loving, outgoing and generous.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and there are no concerns for public safety.

More to come...