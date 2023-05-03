Ottawa physiotherapist facing sexual assault charges

Ottawa police have laid charges against a local physiotherapist in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police say Vikramjeet "Vikram" Singh, 33, was arrested April 23.

He is facing four counts of sexual assault.

Ottawa police say investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The College of Physiotherapists of Ontario says a matter involving Singh was referred to the discipline committee for a hearing on April 5. According to the college, Singh is accused of engaging in professional misconduct between Oct. 1, 2021 and Nov. 22, 2021, including the alleged sexual abuse of a patient. The college says he worked at Pro Physio & Sport Medicine Centres on Navan Road and Tenth Line Road between June 2021 and December 2022.

The College of Physiotherapists of Ontario suspended Singh’s certificate of registration Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

Under this interim order, he cannot assess, treat or provide any physiotherapy services to any persons and cannot use the protected titles, physiotherapy resident, physical therapy resident, PT resident, or any variation of these titles or the equivalent terms in other languages.

Previously, Singh was only permitted to treat patients in the presence of a physiotherapist that was approved by the Registrar as their practice supervisor.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service East Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 3566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).