Ottawa police accuse Gatineau man of exposing himself to women in parking lots

A 27-year-old Gatineau man is facing charges after Ottawa police allege he exposed himself to young women in west end parking lots.

The Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigation Section launched an investigation into several incidents that occurred between Aug. 5 and 25.

Police say a man exposed himself to young women, including minors, in various parking lots in the west end.

Police say the same man had been charged previously for similar offences that occurred in mid-July.

Hejir Bahramiwand of Gatineau is facing several counts of indecent act and mischief.

Police are now asking for the public's help to locate the suspect.

Bahramiwand is described as a white man, 5'11", heavy build, short black hair, balding at the front, a full beard and brown eyes. Police say in the majority of these incidents, he was seen driving a white 2017 Honda Civic with a Quebec licence plate.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.