Ottawa police accuse Gatineau man of exposing himself to women in parking lots
A 27-year-old Gatineau man is facing charges after Ottawa police allege he exposed himself to young women in west end parking lots.
The Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigation Section launched an investigation into several incidents that occurred between Aug. 5 and 25.
Police say a man exposed himself to young women, including minors, in various parking lots in the west end.
Police say the same man had been charged previously for similar offences that occurred in mid-July.
Hejir Bahramiwand of Gatineau is facing several counts of indecent act and mischief.
Police are now asking for the public's help to locate the suspect.
Bahramiwand is described as a white man, 5'11", heavy build, short black hair, balding at the front, a full beard and brown eyes. Police say in the majority of these incidents, he was seen driving a white 2017 Honda Civic with a Quebec licence plate.
Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.
-
Ridings across the region report significant jump in early voter turnoutMany local ridings report an increase in early voter turnout.
-
Police want to speak to woman with stroller who narrowly escaped Yaletown collisionInvestigators are looking for a woman who was nearly hit by an out-of-control driver while pushing a stroller in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood last week.
-
'It broke me': Halifax homeless evicted from Dartmouth hotelAdvocates in Halifax are once again calling on officials to do more to address the homelessness issue in the municipality, after four people staying at a Dartmouth hotel were asked to leave with less than a days notice.
-
Kingston man facing 21 charges following stabbing in Kingston's north end, police sayOn Sept. 10, police say a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the area of 110 Compton Street in Kingston's north end.
-
Patience wearing thin: Anger aimed at anti-vaccine movement growsYou don’t need to search far on social media to see the continued ‘Us vs. Them’ mentality when it comes to the choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Fully vaccinated Sask. senior fights for life, arthritis drug thought to have reduced COVID-19 vaccine efficacyA fully-vaccinated Saskatoon senior is fighting for her life after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Fatal house fire on northwest Manitoba First Nation now a homicide: RCMPRCMP are investigating the deaths of two people in a house fire in northwest Manitoba as a homicide.
-
Sask. reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for 4th day in a row; passes 4,000 active casesThe Saskatchewan government confirmed 475 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the fourth day in row the province has added more than 400 cases.
-
New guidelines released for Windsor-Essex residents to consider before gamblingWith local casinos reopened and online betting easier than ever, there are concerns that problem gambling could be on the upswing.