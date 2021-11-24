Ottawa police appeal for help locating missing 17-year-old

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old, last seen nearly one month ago.

Simeon Waters of Ottawa was last seen on Oct. 26 on Presland Road in Overbrook, but is known to frequent the Gatineau area.

Police say Waters is described as 6’, with an athletic build, dark brown hair worn in single braids, light moustache and pierced ears.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with Puma or Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Waters is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.