Ottawa police appeal for public's help to locate a missing 36-year-old man

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 36-year-old man, last seen in Ottawa's west end.

Police say Rashid Mahamoud was last seen on Wednesday in the 1100 block of Carling Avenue, near Island Park Drive.

"There are concerns for his health and well-being," said police.

Mahamoud is described as a Black man, 5'10", 250 lbs, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black zipper hoodie, yellow shirt, white pants, black shoes and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Mr. Mahamoud is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.