Ottawa police arrest driver suspended since 2002
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police have arrested and charged a 46-year-old man who hasn’t been allowed to drive for more than two decades.
Officers pulled the man over on Wednesday, police said, and found he has been suspended from driving since 2002.
His previous convictions included dangerous and impaired driving and driving while prohibited.
His vehicle was seized until his court appearance, scheduled for May.
Last week, Ottawa police pulled over a 68-year-old man who had been banned from driving since 1986.
-
'Nobody's there by choice': How to help someone on the street experiencing a mental health crisisIt’s an increasingly common scene in Winnipeg: an unsheltered person showing clear signs of a mental health crisis, acting erratically, ranting and yelling, lashing out at objects and people around them, and possibly hurting themselves and others in the process.
-
3x Paralympian makes stop in Sask on cross-country 'Sledge Skate of Hope' tourThree time Paralympic medallist and two time world champion, Tyler McGregor, was at Echo Valley Provincial Park on Thursday raising money for the Terry Fox Foundation with his "Sledge Skate of Hope" Tour.
-
Edmonton area on track to be short 1,500 hospital beds by 2026: internal AHS documentThe Alberta government is aware that the Edmonton area has a deficit of hundreds of hospital beds and that number is expected to balloon to roughly 1,500 in the next few years, according to internal documents obtained by CTV News Edmonton.
-
Temperatures unofficially exceed 1966 record high in Windsor-EssexAn unseasonably warm day in Windsor-Essex has unofficially broken records.
-
'Happy we got the book back': 33 years later, book returned to Winnipeg libraryA copy of J. D. Salinger's 1951 classic ‘Catcher in the Rye’ has been returned to a Winnipeg library – three decades after its original return date.
-
Supporters of move to drop councillor from board are silent due to 'social media frenzy,' Regina mayor saysRegina mayor Sandra Masters says there are some who support the move to oust Ward. 6 Coun. Daniel LeBlanc from the city's safety board who are reluctant to express their support over fears of a potential social media backlash.
-
$10M lawsuit launched over plan to bring professional soccer team to SaskatoonA group trying to bring professional soccer to Saskatoon is suing its former partners for breach of contract.
-
Coquitlam RCMP hope to reunite missing wakeboards, rings, photo album with rightful ownersMounties are searching for the rightful owners of various items found in Coquitlam over the past few months, including a pair of wakeboards, multiple rings and a photo album.
-
Loaded shotguns, handguns and cocaine seized from Canmore homeA 26-year-old Canmore man faces multiple charges after weapons and drugs were found during the search of a Silvertip home.