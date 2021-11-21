iHeartRadio

Ottawa police arrest suspect breaking into vehicles in Lincoln Heights overnight

Motorists are reminded to remove all valuables from their vehicles after police say a suspect was arrested overnight for breaking into vehicles in Ottawa's west end.

Ottawa police say residents called 911 at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday reporting someone breaking into vehicles on Don Street. Officers arrested a man in the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood shortly after.

"Charges are expected," police said in a statement on Twitter.

"Remember: Remove all valuables from vehicles."

Police offer the following tips to safeguard your vehicle:

  • Don't leave personal identification, vehicle registration or insurance certificates, or credit cards in your vehicle
  • Remove valuables and shopping bags from the vehicle, including electronic devices such as iPods, cellphones and GPS navigation systems
  • Never leave your vehicle running and unattended
  • Always close windows all the way and lock the doors
  • Park in well-lit areas
  • Don’t hide spare keys in your vehicle
  • If you have a garage, use it. Lock both the vehicle and garage

