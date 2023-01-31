Ottawa police arrest suspect in south-end homicide
Ottawa police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the city's first homicide of the year.
Joshua Brennan was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa, just hours after police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder.
The incident happened in a south end apartment overnight, police said.
Ottawa police were called to a building on Saratoga Place around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found a man and a woman injured.
"The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital," police said.
Police later identified the man as 45-year-old James Samson. A 50-year-old woman was injured and is in stable condition in hospital, they said.
Brennan is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
The 10-storey apartment building is in the 2700 block of Saratoga Place, just south of Hunt Club Road and west of Bank Street.
Homicide Investigation: Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man at an apartment in the 2700 block of Saratoga Place. 1/2— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 31, 2023
-
Premier Doug Ford set to make Service Ontario announcement in BramptonPremier Doug Ford is set to make a Service Ontario announcement in Brampton this morning.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbersThe ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.