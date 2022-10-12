Ottawa police arson unit investigating attempted theft at Merivale bank kiosk

Ottawa police say the arson unit is investigating an attempted theft at a TD Bank kiosk on Merivale Road.

Police say they were first called to the 1900-block of Merivale Road, south of West Hunt Club Road, at 4 a.m. A tweet at 8:19 a.m. asked residents to avoid the area, and said hazmat crews and the bomb squad (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive or CBRNE) would be attending.

There is a police operation underway in the 1900 block of Merivale Rd. CBRNE and HAZMAT will be attending. There is no known risk to the public. Please avoid the area. #ottnews @ottfire

The Ottawa Fire Service says its hazmat team was supporting police, but a spokesperson could not comment further, saying it was a police matter.

The business was vacant and no one was hurt. Police said there is no known risk to the public.

A damaged ATM could be seen in the area. In a statement, a TD Bank spokesperson said the company is supporting police in their investigation.

"The ATM at 1950 Merivale Rd. is currently out of service. The closest ATMs for our customers are located at 1642 Merivale Rd. and 218 Hunt Club Rd," a spokesperson said.

The owner of a neighbouring business told CTV News that some mirrors on his wall were knocked down overnight.

In an update, Ottawa police said the arson unit would lead the investigation because of "a device used by the suspects once inside the business in an attempt to commit a theft."

Police and Emergency Services have cleared the scene.



The incident is being investigated by the Ottawa Police Arson Unit, due to a device used by the suspects once inside the business in an attempt to commit a theft.#Ottnews

"Investigators believe that one or more persons entered the building and attempted to use a device to open the cash area on an ATM. The device caused damage to the ATM but thankfully no injuries occurred," Ottawa police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information to contact the Ottawa Police Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4587 or send an email at arson@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Peter Szperling.