Ottawa police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Heron, Alta Vista area

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Angelina Cordeiro as last seen on July 29 in the area of Heron Road and Alta Vista Drive. Her family is concerned for her safety, police said.

She is described as white, 5-foot-6 (168cm), and 120 lbs (54kg). She has brown, shoulder-length hair with highlights, hazel eyes and wears braces.

Police say Cordeiro was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black shorts, a black backpack and white running shoes.

Anyone with information about Angelina Cordeiro's current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.