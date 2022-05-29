Ottawa police say missing woman found safe
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police say a missing 61-year-old woman has been located safe and sound.
The woman was reported missing Sunday morning.
Police say the woman was found and returned home just after 5 p.m.
CTV News Ottawa has removed the woman's name and image from the story and social media channels.
