Ottawa police ask for help locating missing 14-year-old girl
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Eva Marsh was last seen at around 2 p.m. April 11 in the area of Champlain Street and Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard North.
Police say her family is concerned for her health and well-being.
She was last seen wearing a black sweater and shorts and she usually wears pink Nike shoes.
Police say she might be hanging out in and around the Rideau Centre.
Anyone with information on Eva Marsh's current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.
