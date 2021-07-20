Ottawa police ask for help locating missing 15-year-old girl

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Avery Dillabough was last seen at around 11 a.m. July 7 in the Heron Road area. Her family is concerned for her safety.

She is described as a white female, 5-foot-3 (160 cm), weighing 132 lbs (60 kg), with blue eyes, a nostril piercing, and shoulder-length hair that may be dyed purple.

Police did not have a clothing description.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Anyone with additional information that could help police should contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca