Ottawa police ask for help locating missing man
Ottawa police are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old man.
Mubarak Ali was last seen Saturday at around 4 p.m. in the area of Montreal Road and the Aviation Parkway.
Ali is autistic and his family is concerned for his safety. He can speak and ask for help, police said in a press release.
Ali is described as Black, 6-foot-3 (191 cm), with a thin build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a light grey coat, blue track pants with stripes and black Sketchers shoes.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Mubarak Ali is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext 3212.
If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.
