Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 32-year-old Ottawa man.

In a press release, Ottawa police said Saeed Mehrabidavoodabadi was last seen in Toronto on Jan. 27 and his vehicle was last seen in Ottawa on Jan. 29.

Police said his family is concerned for his well-being and safety.

Saeed Mehrabidavoodabadi is described as a Middle Eastern man, 5’8” (173cm), 165lbs (75kg) with medium length black hair. Police did not have a clothing description.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Saeed Mehrabidavoodabadi is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.