Ottawa police believe there may be other victims after school bus driver convicted of sexual assault
Ottawa police say investigators believe there may be other victims after a school bus driver in the Ottawa area was convicted of several counts of sexual assault.
In a media release Friday afternoon, police said Julie Menard was charged in January 2020 following an investigation into historical sexual assaults dating back to 1994. A publication ban preventing the name of the accused from being released was issued at the time.
Police say the criminal trial concluded in April, and at the request of the victims, who were minors at the times of the assaults, the ban was lifted on Friday.
Menard was a bus driver in the Ottawa area for many years, according to police.
“The victims bravely asked for the publication ban to be removed so other survivors might be encouraged to come forward, in this case or any incidents of sexual assault,” says Det. Leanne Smith.
“We are here to listen and assist you. It’s never too late to report sexual assault, even if you simply wish to document it. You will be given your options every step of the way.”
Police did not release information about the arrest in January 2020.
