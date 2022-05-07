Ottawa police break up drug distribution network in the capital

Ottawa police seized 210 kilograms of cannabis, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 7,000 methamphetamine pills, cash and a luxury vehicle as part of a three-month investigation into drug trafficking in the capital.

Seven people are facing charges after officers searched six homes in Ottawa on Friday morning following the investigation dubbed “Project Road Runner.”

“The investigation focused on a drug distribution network operating within the city,” police said.

Search warrants were executed at homes on McWatters Road, Woodridge Crescent, Foxridge Way, Hearst Way, Banner Road and Barnstone Drive.

In a media release Saturday afternoon, police outlined what was seized during the investigation;

210 kilograms of cannabis

1.5 kilograms of cocaine

7,000 methamphetamine pills

30 grams of fentanyl

Nearly 3 kilograms of cannabis resin

Nearly 3 kilograms of cannabis concentrate (shatter)

188 cannabis vaporizers/cartridges

Over 14 kilograms of cannabis edibles

Nearly 7 kilograms of phenacetin

Over 3 kilograms of psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

Approximately $175,000 in Canadian cash

1 luxury vehicle

1 bulletproof vest

Police say assorted drug trafficking paraphernalia and replica firearms were also seized.

Six people were arrested and charged with numerous offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Criminal Code and Cananbis Act, including possession for the purpose of selling/distributing.

Police say officers are still searching for a seventh person in connection to the investigation.

“Ginn Paluck, 30 years old, of Ottawa, is facing charges and is presently being sought by police for multiple charges related to the investigation including participate in/contribute to criminal organization and possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking,” police said.