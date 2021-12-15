Ottawa police charge 23 people with impaired driving during RIDE campaign in December

Twenty-three motorists have been charged with impaired driving during the first two weekends of December as part of the Ottawa police Festive RIDE campaign.

Police launched the campaign on Dec. 2, targeting impaired driving on roads across the Ottawa region during the holiday season.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says in December, 23 drivers have been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. Five drivers have received a three-day driver's licence suspension.

A person charged with impaired driving faces an immediate 90-day driving suspension and lose the vehicle for seven days. Police say if convicted, an impaired driver can face a minimum one-year driving suspension and monetary fines.

Police say seven drivers have received a three-day driver's licence suspension during the Festive RIDE campaign.

The campaign runs every weekend until January.