Police have charged a California man with breaking quarantine rules after he travelled to Ottawa and allegedly received visits from a local resident when he was supposed to be in isolation.

The man arrived in Ottawa from the U.S. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, according to police. Under federal quarantine law, he was required to quarantine until Jan. 19.

However, police say he was visited on several occasions, and for extended periods of time, by an Ottawa resident.

Police have charged a 62-year-old man of El Cajon, Cal. with violating the federal Quarantine Act, specifically the section about not having visitors and limiting contact with others.

The maximum penalty for someone who fails to self-isolate is a $75,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

The man’s visitor was issued a verbal warning, police said.

This is the second time Ottawa Police have laid a charge under the Quarantine Act during the pandemic. In October, a 53-year-old woman was charged with breaking her quarantine to work at a long-term care home.

Police say any violations of the Quarantine Act should be reported to them. For non-compliance with mask bylaws or other provincial measures, people should call Ottawa Bylaw at 311.