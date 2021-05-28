Ottawa police charge two youths for trafficking fentanyl in Vanier

Two Ottawa youths are facing charges in connection to the trafficking of fentanyl in the Vanier area.

The Ottawa Police Street Crime Unit launched an investigation in March after receiving complaints about suspected trafficking of drugs in the east end neighbourhood.

Police say on Thursday, officers with the street crime unit and the Vanier Neighbourhood Resource Team arrested two youths.

The youth are facing drug offences, including trafficking a schedule one substance.

Police say the youths were released to their parents under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and will appear in court at a later date.