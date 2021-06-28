Ottawa police chief comments after charges laid against two constables

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has publicly addressed the charges two of his officers are facing following an anti-corruption investigation by the RCMP.

“The morale of our membership definitely took a hit, and the trust that the public has in the Ottawa Police service took a hit,” Sloly said during a media availability on Monday. “We remain steadfast - I remain fully committed to the job that I was asked to do when I came here, which is to improve this police service, improve the morale and performance of our members, improve the trust and confidence that the public has in us.”

Monday was the first time Sloly spoke to the media since the charges were announced. He had previously issued a brief statement Thursday.

"As chief, I know that the charges laid today will shake public trust and harm the morale of our members," Sloly wrote. "These charges are very serious but do not reflect the overall integrity of OPS members nor do they represent the OPS values."

Constables Haidar El Badry and Mohamed Mohamed have been criminally charged and suspended.

The RCMP says its Anti-Corruption Unit conducted a full, months-long investigation after Ottawa police received information about “potential corrupt activities” involving a member of the service.

The Ottawa Police Service says it was done in consultation with the Ministry of the Attorney General.

In total, four people were arrested, including the two constables.

The RCMP says the following charges have been laid:

Haidar El Badry, 29, of Ottawa charged with breach of trust by public officer, obstructing justice and causing a person to deal with a forged document.

Mohamed Mohamed, 45, of Ottawa charged with obstructing justice.

Ashley El Badry, 29, of Ottawa charged with forgery and causing a person to deal with a forged document.

Mohamed Salameh, 29, of Gatineau charged with dealing with a forged document.

CTV News Ottawa has learned the charges against the two officers are allegedly connected to what Ottawa police called one of the largest single seizures of fentanyl after a raid on Thursday afternoon.

In a separate release on Thursday, Ottawa police announced 1.4 kilograms of fentanyl was seized during a raid at a home on Holmwood Avenue. Ameer El Badry, 23, of Ottawa is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

“I also want to be very clear, that as police chief here in Ottawa, and any police chief in Canada, there can be no tolerance for criminal or corrupt practice by any member of any police service. It undermines the morale of all members of all police services, and undermines the trust and confidence that all members of the public have of all police services,” Sloly said Monday.

“It’s not a great day for us,” police services board chair, Diane Deans told media at the news conference. “As chair of the board, I have to say that I have the full confidence in our chief, and our service.”

Deans also told media, “Anytime that a police officer with the Ottawa Police Service is charged with a criminal act, that’s a bad day for us. We are working very hard with the backdrop of the current climate to continue to build trust and confidence in the Ottawa police, and of course this kind of criminal charge really undermines that trust and confidence.”

All of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in early September.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Megan Shaw and Josh Pringle.