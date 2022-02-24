Ottawa police chief 'confident' in ability to keep downtown secure

Ottawa police say they have a plan to keep trucker convoy protesters out of downtown this weekend if they try to return, despite the federal government’s revocation of the Emergencies Act.

"We’re very confident and comfortable with our ability to manage the situation into the weekend," interim chief Steve Bell told the police services board at a special meeting Thursday.

Police are maintaining a secured area bordered by Bronson Avenue, Laurier Avenue, the Rideau Canal and Parliament Hill. The area has gradually gotten smaller since the massive police operation that cleared out ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters over the weekend.

"Checkpoints and security measures will remain, and those without a lawful reason to return to the area still may be subject to arrest," Bell said.

The city of Ottawa remains under a state of emergency. The province lifted its state of emergency on Wednesday after the federal government revoked the Emergencies Act.

Bell said the federal government’s removal of the emergency Wednesday afternoon initially "created some dialogue and concern for us in terms of how we would manage the situation through the weekend."

But Bell said Ottawa police, along with the RCMP and OPP, have enough authority under the Highway Traffic Act and existing laws to manage the situation heading into the weekend,

"We are absolutely able to manage and limit vehicular traffic in that area," he said. "We will continue with our checkpoints, we will continue to monitor pedestrian traffic in that area, and ensure that anyone who does go down to the core is not engaged in any illegal activity."

POLICE MONITORING CONVOY ENCAMPMENTS

Bell also said police are keeping an eye on trucker convoy encampments surrounding Ottawa.

Pockets of protesters are camped out in rural areas, including near White Lake in the Ottawa Valley and in Vankleek Hill, about 100 kilometres east of the city.

"We will know when people would leave from those areas, and do have a plan and response in place to ensure they are appropriately and lawfully dealt with, and they are not able to get into our downtown core to set up again," he said.

MORE THAN 400 INVESTIGATIONS

Police have more than 400 investigations underway in the wake of the protest. They have made 191 arrests and charged 122 people, with 393 total charges laid.

"It is likely that additional charges will be laid and arrest made, so numbers will continue to fluctuate," Acting Deputy Chief Paul Burnett said.

There were also efforts to jam up police 911 lines on the weekend, with calls up by about 400 per cent.

The police board’s chief financial officer said the operation has cost the service $31 million, and they will be seeking full reimbursement from upper levels of government. On Wednesday, Ottawa’s city manager estimated the protests cost the city $30 million.

The weekend’s operation featured officers with 21 municipal police forces from as far away as Vancouver.