Ottawa police clock driver going 119 km/h on King Edward Avenue

A driver going 69 km/h over the speed limit on King Edward Avenue was one of five motorists charged with stunt driving on Ottawa roads this weekend.

Officers with the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit issued 40 charges for various offences under the Highway Traffic Act this weekend as part of Project NoiseMaker.

Here is a look at the five stunt driving charges issued by Ottawa police this weekend.

A driver stopped going 119 km/h on King Edward Avenue. The speed limit is 50 km/h.

Driver observed going 97 km/h on King Edward Avenue.

On Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard, police say a driver was observed going 145 km/h an hour. The speed limit is 80 km/h.

Another driver stopped on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard going 143 km/h.

Officers stopped a driver going 54 km/h on Limebank Road at Leitrim Road. The speed limit is 80 km/h.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day licence suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

119km et 97km dans une zone de 50km/hr sur King Edward

145km et 143km dans une zone de 80km/hr sur Jeanne d'Arc

154 km dans une zone de 80 km/hr sur Limebank/Leitrim.

Permis suspendus pendant 30 jrs et véhicules mis en fourrière pendant 14 jrs.#Ralentissement