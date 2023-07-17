Ottawa police dealing with uptick in misdialled 9-1-1 calls

The Ottawa Police Service says it saw a significant increase in misdialled calls to 9-1-1, each of which requires follow-up to ensure there is, in fact, no emergency.

According to police, there was a 49 per cent increase in pocket dials, hang-ups, and other misdials to 9-1-1 in the first quarter of 2023, accounting for 50,000 calls, 21,000 more than in the same period in 2022.

"If you dial 9-1-1 by mistake, please stay on the line and answer the operator’s questions who needs to confirm that there is no need for emergency services and that you are safe," said Inspector Russell Lucas with the Information Directorate of the Ottawa Police Service in a news release.

Police believe some of the increase in pocket dials could be related to the SOS feature on Android devices, which automatically calls 9-1-1 if the side button key is pressed five times in a row. Other emergency services around Canada have said they've reported experiencing similar issues, including Toronto and Peel police and RCMP in British Columbia.

Ottawa police suggest turning off the SOS feature, which, on Android, can be done by opening your phone's Settings app, clicking on Safety & Emergency SOS, and then turning it off in the settings tab under "How it Works". The iPhone also has an emergency SOS option that can be adjusted under "Settings" and "Emergency SOS". Depending on the model of the phone, there may be a hold and release option or a five-button press option.

It's also recommended you refrain from programming any device to automatically or easily call 9-1-1, police said.

"Every 9-1-1 call has to be accounted for and unintentional calls, hang-ups and misdials can take valuable time away from actual emergency calls and life-threatening situations," Lucas said.

According to documents provided to the city’s emergency preparedness and protective services committee in May, dispatchers handled an average of 955 calls to 9-1-1 a day in 2022, 63 per cent of which were for police.