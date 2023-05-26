Ottawa police find blood, but no victim after reported ByWard Market shooting

Ottawa police are investigating after someone was apparently injured in a shooting in the ByWard Market late Thursday night.

The call reporting shots fired on York Street came in around 11:30 p.m.

Officers rushed to the scene and found blood, but no victim.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

If you have any information about this incident, please call 613-236-1222 ext…