Ottawa police have issued 550 impaired driving charges so far this year

Ottawa police say they are seeing a "concerning trend" in the number of impaired drivers stopped on Ottawa roads, with 550 impaired driving-related charges laid so far this year.

Police released new statistics on impaired driving this year after a driver was charged following a multi-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Baseline Road and Greenbank Road on Wednesday afternoon. Police say two drivers suffered minor injuries in the crash.

"We are going up and we still have back-to-school, the universities welcome parties, office parties for Christmas," Const. Amy Gagnon told CTV News Ottawa.

"It's a concerning trend that we kind of want everyone to be aware of and let's put an end to this. It's a decision; we each have a choice we can make and it's avoidable."

Gagnon says if you are planning to go out this summer and fall, plan for a ride home or to stay overnight to keep everyone safe.

"I really hope that people can take a moment and think and say, 'You know what, I'm going to go have a good time with my friends, I'm putting my keys away,'" Gagnon said.

"Ultimately, alcohol is legal, cannabis is legal – enjoy yourself but please, get home safely and make sure everyone else does too."

The Ottawa Police 2022 crime report showed officers issued 535 charges for operation while impaired/low blood drug concentration violations last year.

There was a collision at Baseline/Greenbank yesterday evening involving several vehicles, and two drivers were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.



One of the drivers was arrested for impaired driving.



